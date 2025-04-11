Matkovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Matkovic is working through a left hamstring injury, which is severe enough for him to be held out of Friday's contest. With Matkovic, Yves Missi (ankle) and Kelly Olynyk (Achilles) all out, Kylor Kelley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl figure to see a large uptick in playing time in the Pelican's penultimate game of the regular season.