Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Matkovic will miss a third straight game due to back spasms. In his absence, Derik Queen has been seeing more minutes. Matkovic's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Jazz.
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