Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Out vs. Golden State
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (calf) is out for Saturday's game at Golden State.
Matkovic is working his way back to full fitness after a calf injury, but he doesn't seem ready to return yet. His next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.
