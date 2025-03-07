Matkovic logged six points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 loss to the Rockets.

Despite a sizable role with the second unit, Matkovic's fantasy appeal has been limited to deeper formats. Over his last four outings, Matkovic hit 30.8 percent from the field to go with averages of 4.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game.