Matkovic recorded 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one assist and two turnovers in 17 minutes during Croatia's 115-80 win over Latvia in Thursday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 25-year-old showed encouraging progress with New Orleans last season and enters 2026-27 as part of a crowded frontcourt that also includes Derik Queen and Yves Missi. Matkovic's ability to protect the rim while stretching the floor gives him a different skill set than the Pelicans' other young big men, but the competition for minutes could make his role volatile. He'll be a player to monitor during training camp, particularly if New Orleans shows a willingness to use him alongside one of its other centers.