Matkovic registered 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over the Hornets.

Yves Missi (illness) missed this contest, and the Pelicans are going to be without Zion Williamson (hamstring) for at least a week. Matkovic and Derik Queen both provided a huge lift off the bench, while DeAndre Jordan never saw the floor. Matkovic will be a player to monitor if his minutes trend up.