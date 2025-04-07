Matkovic recorded 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 18 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to Milwaukee.

Although his workloads have been modest, Matkovic has led the Pelicans in nine-category fantasy value over his last six appearances. In that stretch, Matkovic produced sixth-round value in 20.5 minutes with 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 blocks, 0.7 steals and 0.8 three-pointers on 60.4 percent shooting from the field.