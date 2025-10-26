Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Questionable to face Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Boston.
Matkovic has yet to debut this season due to spasms in his lower back, though he was a full participant in Sunday's practice. If the big man is unable to suit up against Boston, Derik Queen and DeAndre Jordan are candidates for a bump in minutes.
