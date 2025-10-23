Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Questionable vs. San Antonio
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (back) is questionable for Friday's game against San Antonio.
Matkovic is looking to make his season debut, but he'll need to overcome back spasms. With Yves Missi (ankle) questionable, Derik Queen would be a candidate for more playing time if Matkovic is out.
