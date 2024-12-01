The Pelicans recalled Matkovic from the G League's Birmingham Squadrons on Saturday.

Matkovic is coming off a dominant double-double performance against the Memphis Hustle on Saturday, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes. Across eight outings in the G League, he's averaged 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 30.3 minutes per game. Matkovic last played for the Pelicans on Nov. 20 against the Cavaliers, and he finished that contest with two points, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 18 minutes.