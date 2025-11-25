default-cbs-image
Matkovic (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Matkovic will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to a right calf strain, and his next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Warriors. With the big man remaining on the shelf, Saddiq Bey, Derik Queen and Yves Missi are candidates for a slight bump in minutes.

