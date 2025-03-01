Now Playing

Matkovic is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns.

Matkovic will return to the bench after starting in Thursday's win over Phoenix, where he posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes. Kelly Olynyk will start in his place Friday.

