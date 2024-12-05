The Pelicans recalled Matkovic from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Thursday.
Matkovic is unlikely to receive significant playing time for the Pelicans while with the NBA club. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 0.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes across five appearances with New Orleans this season.
