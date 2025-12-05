Matkovic (calf) tallied eight points (4-5 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 125-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

Matkovic made his return after missing New Orleans' previous eight games while recovering from a calf strain. He immediately reclaimed a spot in the Pelicans' frontcourt rotation and could have a chance at seeing his minutes pick up in future contests with Zion Williamson (adductor) out for at least three weeks and with Herbert Jones (calf) remaining without a clear target date for a return.