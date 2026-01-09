Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Reverting to bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic won't start against the Wizards on Friday.
Matkovic got the starting nod in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks but will retreat to the second unit Friday. The 24-year-old big man has averaged 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds across 24 appearances off the bench so far this season.
