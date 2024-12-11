Matkovic (back) will not play Thursday versus Sacramento.
Matkovic has logged just five appearances and 39 total minutes of action for New Orleans this season. Despite injury woes and a lack of frontcourt depth for the Pelicans, the Croatian has been unable to carve out a role.
