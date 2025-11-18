Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Matkovic will miss his first game since Oct. 24 due to a right calf strain, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against Dallas. With the 24-year-old big man on the shelf, Derik Queen, Micah Peavy and Yves Missi are candidates for increased playing time, especially if Zion Williamson (hamstring) or Saddiq Bey (ankle) are downgraded from questionable to out.
