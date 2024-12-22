site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Ruled out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Matkovic (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Matkovic's absence streak will extend to nine outings while he deals with a lower back disc protrusion. The 23-year-old's next opportunity to feature will come Thursday against Houston.
