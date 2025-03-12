Matkovic recorded 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 127-120 victory over the Clippers.

Kelly Olynyk rested Tuesday, allowing Matkovic to see extended run off the bench. Mo Bamba, who just signed a 10-day contract with the team, didn't have much success as he finished scoreless in 15 minutes with seven boards. Matkovic is gaining some steam in fantasy leagues, posting averages of 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes per game over his last four contests.