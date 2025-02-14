Matkovic ended with 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime victory over the Kings.
Matkovic stuffed the stat sheet while recording a season-high 13 points in the win. Moreover, the 23-year-old also tied his season highs in both blocks and steals. Over his last five outings (two starts), Matkovic has averaged 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks across 23.8 minutes per contest.
