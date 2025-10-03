Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Sees 16 minutes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic recorded six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes of Friday's 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United.
Matkovic battled a hamstring issue toward the end of the 2024-25 regular season, but he has no injuries to report this time around. The Pelicans are healthier and much deeper in 2025-26, so Matkovic will need a strong preseason to bolster his case for a rotation spot. During the 2024-25 regular season, the forward averaged 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 18.8 minutes per game across 42 outings (seven starts).
