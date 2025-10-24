Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Sitting out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (back) won't play in Friday's game against San Antonio.
Matkovic will join Yves Missi (ankle) and Kevon Looney (knee) as a spectator in New Orleans' banged-up frontcourt. Matkovic will be trying to make his first appearance of the season Monday against the Celtics.
