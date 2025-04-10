Matkovic will start in Thursday's game against Milwaukee.
The big man will get the starting nod Thursday due to Yves Missi (ankle) being sidelined. Over his last 10 outings (one start), Matkovic has averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 20.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Efficient 17 points with full line•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Productive in 18 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Leading scorer from second unit•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Moving to bench Monday•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Top rebounder in starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Starting sans Williamson•