Matkovic will start in Thursday's game against Milwaukee.

The big man will get the starting nod Thursday due to Yves Missi (ankle) being sidelined. Over his last 10 outings (one start), Matkovic has averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 20.2 minutes per game.

