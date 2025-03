Matkovic will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against Orlando.

The 23-year-old big man will get the starting nod due to Yves Missi (ankle) being sidelined. Matkovic has made three starts this season, during which he has averaged 11.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 assists across 32.7 minutes per game.