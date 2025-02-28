Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Matkovic will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Suns.

The big man will receive the starting nod with Kelly Olynyk (rest) on the shelf. Over his last 10 outings (two starts), Matkovic has averaged 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 assists across 22.4 minutes per contest.

More News