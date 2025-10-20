Matkovic (elbow) did not practice Saturday, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official sitereports.

Matkovic has been battling right elbow soreness for nearly a week, putting his status for Opening Night on Oct. 22 in jeopardy. The Pelicans are thin at the center spot due to injuries, so if Matkovic isn't given the green light, the team could utilize smaller lineups.