Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Tacks two steals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic closed with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Sunday's 124-106 loss to Golden State.
Matkovic set a season-high in minutes Sunday, which was primarily due to the blowout nature of the game, but he was not able to take advantage. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) also slated to return in the coming days, Matkovic's role could reduce significantly soon.
