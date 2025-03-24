Matkovic contributed eight points (4-7 FG) and 11 rebounds across 16 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 136-130 loss to the Pistons.
Matkovic earned the starting nod Sunday with Zion Williamson (back) inactive, leading all Pelicans in rebounds while finishing two points shy of a double-double in just 16 minutes. Matkovic tied a season high in rebounds, a mark he has tallied on three other occasions. He has recorded at least eight points and 10 boards in four outings.
