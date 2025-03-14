Matkovic accumulated eight points (4-8 FG), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 113-93 loss to the Magic.

With Yves Missi (ankle) and Kelly Olynyk (personal) both unavailable, Matkovic made his first start since Feb. 27 but didn't see a significant increase in his court time. The rookie center has averaged 22.0 minutes through seven games in March while producing 9.1 points, 6.1 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks, and while there's no clear picture on when either of his teammates will be back in the lineup, it doesn't seem as though Matkovic will get a big boost in his fantasy value while they remain out.