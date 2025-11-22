Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Matkovic is slated to miss a third straight game. However, his absence hasn't impacted the rotation, with Derik Queen and Yves Missi already handling most of the center minutes.
