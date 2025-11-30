Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Matkovic will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to a right calf strain, and there remains no clear timetable for his return to game action. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Out vs. Golden State•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Remaining out vs. Memphis•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Listed out for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Ruled out for Wednesday•