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Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Won't play Tuesday
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1 min read
Matkovic (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Matkovic will sit out for a fourth straight game despite drawing a questionable tag previously. Consider him questionable for Friday's game against Boston.
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