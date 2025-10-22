Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (elbow) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
No surprise here, as Matkovic was previously listed as doubtful. Derik Queen (wrist) has the green light to play and could log some minutes behind Yves Missi with Kevon Looney (knee) sidelined.
