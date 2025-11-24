Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Won't suit up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matkovic (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Matkovic will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right calf strain. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Grizzlies. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Derik Queen, Saddiq Bey and Yves Missi are candidates to see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Listed out for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Tacks on two steals in loss•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Plays well off bench•
-
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Gets garbage-time run Monday•