default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Matkovic (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Matkovic will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right calf strain. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Grizzlies. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Derik Queen, Saddiq Bey and Yves Missi are candidates to see a bump in minutes.

More News