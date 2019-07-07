Pelicans' Kavell Bigby-Williams: Records big double-double in loss

Bigby-Williams totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds and a block over 23 minutes in the Pelicans' 84-79 loss to the Wizards in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Bigby-Williams, who went undrafted out of LSU in this year's draft, will need to keep up his productive play to have a chance of making the Pelicans' roster. He led his team in points and boards in Saturday's loss.