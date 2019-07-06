Pelicans' Kavell Bigby-Williams: Signed by Pelicans

Bigby-Williams joined the Pelicans on an Exhibit 10 deal Friday, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Bigby-Williams joined the Hornets on a similar deal in late June but will now try his luck in New Orleans instead. He'll have his work cut out for him to make the roster after going undrafted during the 2019 draft.

