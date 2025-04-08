Brooks is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Kelly Olynyk will play through an Achilles issue Tuesday, forcing Brooks back to the second unit. Over seven appearances as a reserve this year, Brooks has averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 blocks in 16.5 minutes.
