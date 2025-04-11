Brooks chipped in 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds across 32 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 loss to Milwaukee.

The 24-year-old drew the start at small forward due to Bruce Brown (knee) being sidelined. Brooks set a career-high mark in points during the loss, and he delivered an efficient performance from the field. The two-way player has logged at least 20 minutes in nine of his last 10 outings, and he'll likely continue to see significant playing time with two regular-season games remaining.