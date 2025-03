Olynyk (Achilles) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Olynyk will shake off a questionable tag due to left Achilles tendonosis and suit up Sunday. The veteran big man has played in seven consecutive games (all starts), averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals across 27.3 minutes per contest.