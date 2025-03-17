Now Playing

Olynyk (finger) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Olynyk popped up on Sunday's injury report due to a left finger sprain, but the issue isn't severe enough for him to miss Monday's game. He's coming off a well-rounded game against the Spurs on Saturday, finishing with 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes.

