Olynyk ended with 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 134-93 loss to the Timberwolves.
Olynyk didn't miss a single shot from the field in this game and posted decent contributions in peripheral categories, but he didn't see a lot of time due to the nature of the game. Olynyk isn't expected to carry the Pelicans on offense on any given game, but the veteran, who regularly finds a way to stuff the stat sheet, should remain valuable in fantasy as long as he remains in a starting role.
