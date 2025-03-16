Olynyk accumulated 14 points (7-12 FG), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs.

Olynyk filled in for Zion Williamson (personal) and posted a solid stat line. The veteran big man has occasionally popped with impressive totals since joining the Pelicans, but the standout performances have been limited to spot starts and cleanup work. Although the Pelicans were forced to part with Brandon Ingram as a result of Olynyk's trade, New Orleans also received two draft picks from the Raptors and appear to have gotten the better half of the deal. Although Yves Missi, Karlo Metkovic and Mo Bamba are above Olynyk on the depth chart at center, he's very capable of manning the four as he did during Saturday's loss.