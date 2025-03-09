Olynyk provided zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 22 minutes during Saturday's 146-117 loss to the Rockets.
Olynyk failed to score for the first time since arriving in New Orleans. Although he has been able to carve out a starting role for his new team, he typically plays no more than about 25 minutes on any given night. He is yet to play in both games of a back-to-back set for the Pelicans, meaning there is a chance he sits out against the Grizzlies on Sunday.
