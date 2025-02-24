Olynyk had 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 114-96 victory over San Antonio.

The double-double was Olynyk's first of the season, while the 15 boards were his highest single-game total since April 2, 2023. The veteran big has seen a larger workload so far with the Pelicans that he had been getting with the Raptors, averaging 24.5 minutes in his first two starts for his new club, but with rookies centers Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic both getting regular run right now, Olynyk's ceiling would seem to be capped.