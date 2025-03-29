Olynyk is questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte with left Achilles tendonosis.
The Pelicans tend to be pretty cautious with their veteran players so that a maintenance day could be on the table here. If Olynyk is held out Sunday, guys like Karlo Matkovic and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl could step into larger roles.
