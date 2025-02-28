Now Playing

Olynyk (rest) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Suns.

Olynyk is set to return to game action after sitting out of the first leg of the club's back-to-back set. The veteran big man has started in all three appearances with New Orleans, averaging 8.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 23.7 minutes per game.

