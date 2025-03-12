site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pelicans-kelly-olynyk-ruled-out-for-thursday-487489 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Pelicans' Kelly Olynyk: Ruled out for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Olynyk (personal) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Olynyk will miss a second straight game for the Pelicans for personal reasons. The next opportunity for the veteran big man to get back on the floor for New Orleans will be Saturday against the Spurs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 10 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 9 min read