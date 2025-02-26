Olynyk (rest) will not play Thursday against the Suns.
Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the veteran center will sit out in order to be fresh for the rematch Friday against Phoenix. With Olynyk sidelined, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Karlo Matkovic could see extended run.
