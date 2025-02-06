The Raptors traded Olynyk to the Pelicans on Wednesday in a deal centered around Brandon Ingram, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Olynyk had been a key piece off the bench for Toronto this season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 15.6 minutes per game. With Daniel Theis (thumb/recently traded) no longer on the Pelicans, Olynyk should have a shot at the backup center role in New Orleans.