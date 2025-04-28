The Pelicans announced Monday that Olynyk recently underwent a minimally invasive surgery on his left heel and ultrasound-guided tendon debridement.

Olynyk missed the final three games of the regular season with what was described as left Achilles tendinitis, so this surgery was likely to address that. Olynyk faces a recovery timetable of 3-4 months, so his status for Opening Night in 2025-26 shouldn't be in doubt. Olynyk, who is entering the final year of his contract, averaged 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game in his 20 appearances with the Pelicans after he was acquired via trade with Toronto.